We don’t think anything should get in the way of you achieving your goals, especially not time-sucking sign-up tasks. That’s why we made launching your Patreon a quick and easy process. You can spend as much (or as little) time as you want choosing your features and laying out your content before sharing your page with the world. If you’re still feeling a little hesitant, remember that your page is never permanent. We understand that your goals might shift and your needs may change. That’s why you can add features, delete tiers, and edit offerings anytime after you launch.