Murfreesboro, TN

Dr. Richard Bryan Bell

Murfreesboro Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Richard Bryan Bell, age 83, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Compton and Nancy Pauline Bell; and sister, Richene Bell. He is survived by his wife, who adored him, Dee Lois Bell; children, Breanna Bell and Gabriela Moller-Bell, Kimberly Worrall Barker and her husband Dr. J. Patrick Barker, Richard Compton Bell II and his wife Melanie Kristen Bell; grandchildren, Bryan “Alec” Bell, Dylan Bryan Bell, Richard Eli Bell, Trudi English Barker; sister, Bonnie Bell Manson and her husband Jeff Hopper; nephew, Jim Manson and his wife Gillian; great nieces and nephews, Caroline Manson, Juliana Manson, Victoria Manson, James Manson; and many other family friends.

www.murfreesboropost.com
