(Washington) -- Congressional representatives on both sides of the aisle are pushing to revitalize two key COVID-related relief programs. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the cosponsors of a bill that would replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Supporters are seeking an additional $60 billion to allow for all existing applications to be fully funded, and for the U.S. Small Business Administration to continue its outreach. Congress originally appropriated $28.6 billion to help restaurants and bars with losses associated with the pandemic. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the fund has helped establishments get back on their feet in the wake of COVID.