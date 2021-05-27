LA is one of the worst cities in California to buy weed due to taxes

Legalizing the sale of cannabis in California has turned out to be a fruitful endeavor for the state thanks to taxes. When Proposition 64 was passed three years ago and the state added recreational use to medical use, sales taxes helped rake in more than $1 billion in revenue. But just how much a customer gets charged in taxes varies from city to city. It’s not only confusing for consumers, but some say downright regressive. Leafly Senior Editor David Downs joins KCRW to talk about their findings on weed taxes throughout the state.