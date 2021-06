Who are we kidding? It's time to repurpose your wedding ring from your first marriage. Repurposing your wedding ring from your first marriage may be a wise move on your part. There are approximately 876,000 divorces a year in America, which adds up to a lot of old wedding rings. So, who are we kidding? Looking at that piece of jewelry can be downright sentimental; possibly invoking tears of pain or joy depending on the kind of first marriage you exited from. But what can you do with that old sentimental piece? Be it an old wedding ring (marriage) that you want to forget about, or an update to your current wedding ring, or a restyle of your great grandma's vintage brooch that you inherited, let's talk about repurposing old jewelry: