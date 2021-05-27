Meet the individuals before you judge the group

This statement represents the views of the undersigned faculty and reflects the views of the undersigned faculty alone, not the Franklin and Marshall Faculty as a whole. The free exchange of ideas and expressions of points of view is key to the growth and development of a liberal arts institution. The violence in the Middle East that involves both Israelis and Palestinians is heartbreaking and needs to end in a way that respects life and dignity on all sides. In that light, the recent statement “In Solidarity with Palestine” is hyper-simplistic and misguided. It has caused a great deal of sadness, fear, and anger within the Franklin & Marshall Community given its dubious claims and deliberate incendiary and divisive language. Inflammatory rhetoric, like the statement presented, often attempts to alter historical narratives for political ends and places these ends ahead of engaging in a more rigorous and honest examination of the actual conflict itself.