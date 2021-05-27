Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, KS

Minneapolis Blasts Collegiate in 3A State Opener

ksal.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2019, the Minneapolis baseball team received a taste of a state tournament victory for the first time. Fast forward to 2021 and the Lions didn’t lose their appetite. Colton Bradford recorded four of the 14 hits for the Lions, Spencer Davidson kept the Spartans guessing, and No. 7 Minneapolis pounced on No. 2 Wichita Collegiate early en route to an 11-0, run-rule victory in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament at K-State’s Tointon Family Stadium. The six-inning victory was the second postseason win in program history as the Lions improved to 16-6.

www.ksal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#3a State Opener#Lions#Spartans#Wichita Collegiate#K State#Rock Creek Mustangs#Bishop Ward#Sports Radio 1150#Ksal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."