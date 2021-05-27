Minneapolis Blasts Collegiate in 3A State Opener

Back in 2019, the Minneapolis baseball team received a taste of a state tournament victory for the first time. Fast forward to 2021 and the Lions didn’t lose their appetite. Colton Bradford recorded four of the 14 hits for the Lions, Spencer Davidson kept the Spartans guessing, and No. 7 Minneapolis pounced on No. 2 Wichita Collegiate early en route to an 11-0, run-rule victory in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament at K-State’s Tointon Family Stadium. The six-inning victory was the second postseason win in program history as the Lions improved to 16-6.