2021 Cherry Red Tintcoat Chevrolet Silverado 1500

When it comes to the truck game, there are few options that can compare to the power and style of the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500. And when it comes to the Chevy Silverado 1500 towing capacity, you should know that you can get access to up to 13,300 pounds of towing capacity! As for the Silverado 1500 payload, that reaches up to 2,280 pounds. However, this does not give Cabot drivers like you the full picture of the Chevy Silverado towing capacity because of the many trims you can pick from. Let Gwatney Chevrolet Company point you to some facts on the new Chevy Silverado towing capacity, payload, and more!