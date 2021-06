ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a Pleasantville man dead Friday. At 11:02 p.m., police received 911 calls and an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system about a shooting near Baltic and Maryland avenues, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Saturday in a news release. Officers responded and found Jacque Sheppard Jr., 34, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Sheppard was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.