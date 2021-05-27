Back to school for real

Mayor de Blasio deserves our thanks for insisting from the beginning of the Covid crisis that kids get back into school as much as possible as soon as possible. The process has been full of fits and starts ever since, thanks to everything from poor management to the teachers union’s intransigence, but de Blasio has done his best. And this week he made the announcement we’ve been waiting for: School will be open in September. Real school. No online nonsense. No options.