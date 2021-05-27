Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Back to school for real

qchron.com
 28 days ago

Mayor de Blasio deserves our thanks for insisting from the beginning of the Covid crisis that kids get back into school as much as possible as soon as possible. The process has been full of fits and starts ever since, thanks to everything from poor management to the teachers union’s intransigence, but de Blasio has done his best. And this week he made the announcement we’ve been waiting for: School will be open in September. Real school. No online nonsense. No options.

www.qchron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Teachers Union#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Des Moines, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Teacher goes viral for lamenting she can't teach critical race theory but is required to say Pledge of Allegiance

An Iowa teacher has gone viral after posting a series of TikTok videos where she slammed the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory. “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Approve Ohio’s real Fair School Funding Plan

The following Shaker Heights leaders urge the State Legislature to approve the real Fair School Funding Plan when it finalizes the biennial budget this month:. • Shaker Heights Board of Education members Lisa Cremer, Ayesha Bell Hardaway, Jeffrey Isaacs, Emmitt R. Jolly and Heather Weingart. • Shaker Heights City Council...
Tallahassee, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

DeSantis backs moments of silence in schools

TALLAHASSEE — Touting the measure as a way of allowing students to “reflect and be able to pray as they see fit,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will require public schools to hold moments of silence at the beginning of each day. DeSantis signed the bill...
EducationRogersville Review

Bill Cochran backed on school turnaround signed into law

A new bill has been passed by the Tennessee General Assembly to keep lower-tier schools in local hands rather than the state taking control of the building. According to State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood), this project has been worked on for many years. “Basically it is a new program that...
Poway, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Back to School: A different world for our graduates

On Friday, over 2,700 high school seniors are graduating from five Poway Unified high schools. Even though they are walking across the stage in large stadiums to the cheers of their family and friends, these 12th graders spent much of their final year of high school learning virtually from their homes during a global pandemic.
Bluffs, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Bluffs/Winchester school consolidation talks on back burner

BLUFFS — A proposal to consolidate Winchester and Bluffs school districts is on hold as members of the Bluffs school board explore different options that were brought up at a meeting Thursday with the community. The Bluffs board decided not to vote on the formation of a Committee of 10...
Educationtwincitiesgeek.com

The Real MVPs of the 2020–2021 School Year

The end of the 2020–2021 school year is here, and, well, it’s been an adventure. I think this is the safe time to say to my fellow parental figures, teachers, school support staff, and child caregivers: give yourselves a hand—and then give your students one as well! We made it! It required creativity, innovation, flexibility, and a whole lot of patience, but we made it.
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

Freedom School is back, with a virtual learning component added

A volunteer reads to a group of scholars at Freedom School in Charlotte in 2019. The summer learning program returns June 14-22 for in-person instruction along with virtual sessions. Freedom School Partners is adding virtual learning to its local in-person summer education program. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg division of the national initiative...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
dot.LA

Formative Raises $70M as Edtech Goes Back to School

Craig Jones, co-founder and CEO of Formative, a platform that helps teachers track real-time student data, wants to live in a world where students don't have to take a final exam at the end of the school year. Founded in 2013, his software platform allows teachers to see students' level...
Cherry Hill, NJthesunpapers.com

Cherry Hill schools on the road back to ‘normalcy’

While many families may be ready for an academic break now that the 2020-2021 school year is winding down, Cherry Hill Public Schools’ administrators are still hard at work preparing for a return to five day, in person instruction this September. “We are definitely on the road back to reinventing...
New York City, NYBakersfield Californian

New York’s COVID-19 emergency declaration expires Thursday, Cuomo says

NEW YORK — New York’s pandemic-related state of emergency is coming to an end, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. Fifteen months after coronavirus first tore through the U.S., the state’s declaration of emergency will expire Thursday, a step toward a ”post-COVID” New York, the embattled governor said during a news conference in Manhattan.
New York City, NYRochester Business Journal

Cuomo: Emergency is over, ‘get out of the house’

Normalcy will return to New York when the pandemic-induced state of emergency officially ends tomorrow, some 424 days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo first implemented drastic shutdown measures in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. Cuomo made the announcement this morning and applauded New Yorkers for their vigilance during the pandemic. "The state of emergency expires ...
New York City, NYwwnytv.com

Governor declares COVID emergency ‘over’

NEW YORK (WWNY) - “The emergency is over,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The governor was speaking at in New York City during the first briefing since March 2020 that he didn’t use COVID-19 numbers to update New Yorkers on the state’s efforts to fight the disease. “We are past...
Public HealthAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Emergency is over; Cuomo’s extra powers should be, too

Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent Tuesday, June 15 taking a COVID-19 victory lap. News that 70% of adult New Yorkers have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a milestone for the state, but if the governor is celebrating the emergency’s end, we wonder why he still clings to his emergency authority?
New York City, NYNY Daily News

De Blasio ‘satisfied’ with early NYC mayor’s race results

Mayor de Blasio still hasn’t shared who he voted for to replace him, but said Wednesday he’s “satisfied” with early results for the mayor’s race — which have Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams ahead by about 10%. For weeks, rumors have swirled that behind the scenes de Blasio has quietly...