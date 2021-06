These are a sweet twist on a vanilla cupcake, featuring a whole sandwich cookie in the base of each cupcake, plus plenty of cookie crumbs folded throughout the batter. Using marshmallow fluff in the frosting mimics the kind of creaminess of the classic cookie’s filling—I like to finish them off with a miniature sandwich cookie, too (or more cookie crumbs). Have another favorite cookie? This would work with chocolate chip cookies, too—or even your favorite Girl Scout cookie. —Erin Jeanne McDowell.