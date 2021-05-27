One pleads guilty, another charged in bribery case related to Sisseton housing project
A former contracting company owner has admitted his role in a bribery scheme involving the Dakota Nations Development Corp., and his business partner is now facing charges. Kevin Michael Trio, 58, of Maple Plain, Minn., and Michael N. Cebulla, 44, of Buffalo, Minn., both made appearances recently in federal court on charges related to the same incident, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.