Manhattan, NY

Beware violent anti-Semitism

 17 days ago

Anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are two different things, but the former can bleed into the latter, and that sure appears to be what’s been going on recently in the city. Anyone who pays close enough attention to the news knows that a crowd of pro-Palestinian men beat up a Jew from Long Island in Manhattan the other day, and that the first man charged in the case was wearing a T-shirt showing a silhouette of Israel, labeled “Palestine.” So much for the two-state solution, eh?

New York City, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

NYC protesters demand Palestinian liberation in largest demonstrations since 2020

(Scott Heins/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New Yorkers took to the streets over the weekend to demonstrate in support of Palestinian liberation. Outrage over the Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza, evictions in East Jerusalem and Israeli ultranationalist mob violence across the region has led to some of the largest protests in New York City since the racial justice protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020.
Manhattan, NYotdowntown.com

Fear and Loathing in Chinatown

“Well there’s a white boy and his ching chong girlfriend.”. On a hot afternoon in February, my boyfriend and I were at a plant store in Soho when we heard this, Texan drawl and all, from behind us. We turned to find a middle-aged white man issuing a half-sneer, edging alarmingly close to us, waiting for a response.
Manhattan, NYNBC New York

Tourist Shot in Midtown 7-Eleven After Argument: Cops

A tourist was shot in the leg during an argument in a midtown Manhattan 7-Eleven over the weekend, authorities say. It wasn't clear what provoked the dispute in the convenience store on Eighth Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, a 41-year-old from Ohio, took a bullet to the leg but is expected to be OK.
Manhattan, NYforesthillspost.com

NYPD to Deploy 250 More Officers to Patrol the Subway

The NYPD will be adding 250 extra cops to patrol the subway system—which will result in the network having the largest police presence in more than 25 years, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. The additional cops will bring the total number of officers securing the subways to 3,250, and...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
New York City, NYIdaho8.com

Multi-agency group sweeps up 3 homeless encampments

NEW YORK (WCBS) — There are now three fewer homeless encampments in Manhattan. Friday, a multi-agency effort swept away camps in Midtown West and Hell’s Kitchen, and those cleanup teams made some surprising discoveries. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin exclusively reports, under a long-standing construction sidewalk shed was a jumbled encampment...
New York City, NYNewsday

Weighing in early

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is making his first endorsement of the year and it’s for a candidate some 50 miles to the east: Manhattan District Attorney contender Alvin Bragg. Bragg is among the contenders in the crowded race for this high-profile office, which is currently in the midst of...