Beware violent anti-Semitism
Anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are two different things, but the former can bleed into the latter, and that sure appears to be what’s been going on recently in the city. Anyone who pays close enough attention to the news knows that a crowd of pro-Palestinian men beat up a Jew from Long Island in Manhattan the other day, and that the first man charged in the case was wearing a T-shirt showing a silhouette of Israel, labeled “Palestine.” So much for the two-state solution, eh?www.qchron.com