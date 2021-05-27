Cancel
Penn State Team Excels in North American Dairy Challenge

Cover picture for the articleFour students from Penn State’s Department of Animal Science placed second in their division at the North American Dairy Challenge, held virtually because of the pandemic. The Dairy Challenge is one of the premier learning and networking experiences for tomorrow’s dairy leaders. It was hosted April 14-16, by the North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge Board with 21 teams from 30 colleges competing virtually on five different judging panels.

