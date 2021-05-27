Penn State Team Excels in North American Dairy Challenge

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. — No one ever expects to be homeless. But there is help for families who find themselves in this difficult situation. Penn State alumna Kristine Blasco, who attend the Lehigh Valley campus, has been with the Sixth Street Shelter in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for almost a decade — five years as director. In that time, she and her staff have helped hundreds of families. Many are now living and working independently. Others take longer to get on their feet. Blasco and her staff work with the families every step of the way, guiding them toward self-sufficiency. Although no one ever expects to be experiencing homelessness, Blasco points out it can literally happen to anyone.