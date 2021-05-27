Cancel
Madeira Beach, FL

Fishing tourney champ credits lots of skill, lots of luck

By JIM McCONVILLE, TBN Correspondent
Beach Beacon
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADEIRA BEACH — Capt. Steve Papen has a decision to make that would make most people green with envy. That is, what to do with $130,583 in tournament money his five-member fishing team won at the 28th annual “Old Salt Spring Fishing King of the Beach” mackerel fishing tournament held April 29-May 1.

