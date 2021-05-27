Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Grains mixed, livestock lower.

Beloit Daily News
 17 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 10.75 cents at $6.6225 a bushel; July corn was up 24 cents at $6.4925 a bushel; July oats gained 9.75 cents at $3.69751a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 1.25 cents at $15.22 a bushel.

www.beloitdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Beef Cattle#Hogs#Futures Trading#Ap#Grain Futures#Wheat#July Soybeans#July Corn#July Oats#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Businessagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Lower as Hot, Dry Conditions Persist

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is down 7 cents, July soybeans are down 2 cents and July KC wheat is down 3 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting a little higher with encouragement from higher trade in Europe. Thursday’s data showed consumer prices up 5.0% in May from a year ago, adding to concerns about inflation, while the yield on the 10-year T-note dropped below 1.50% to a new three-month low. July crude oil is holding above $70 early Friday.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn retreats from 1-month high as weather, USDA data assessed

* Firm dollar curbs corn after Thursday rally on USDA supply cuts * Weather forecasts watched for rain relief in dry Midwest zones * Soybeans extend fall to 2-week low after USDA stocks increase * Wheat also lower (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, June 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Friday as a stronger dollar prompted the market to retreat from a one-month high while investors assessed U.S. government supply forecasts and rain prospects in dry parts of the Midwest. Soybean futures extended losses to reach a two-week low as an increased projection of U.S. stocks in Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report weighed on the oilseed market. Wheat also fell, pressured by corn as well as improving conditions for wheat crops in several major northern hemisphere growing belts. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 1.2% at $6.90-3/4 a bushel by the end of the overnight session. On Thursday, it rose to its highest since May 12 after the USDA forecast in its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) that U.S. corn supplies would shrink to an eight-year low in 2020/21, while cutting its outlook for Brazil's drought-affected crop. However, reaction was tempered by what were seen as still elevated U.S. and Brazilian supply projections compared with other forecasters. "The USDA used the latest WASDE to tiptoe around the rampant heatwave afflicting Brazil and the U.S., offering cosmetic changes to corn and soybean balance sheets," Rabobank said in a note. Attention was turning back to weather for U.S. crops and patchy prospects for rain in dry western and northern Midwest growing belts in the week ahead. Drought in Brazil and early stress to U.S. corn crops have heightened concerns about tightening global supply, although better-than-expected yields in Argentina and a flow of Indian exports to other Asian countries has offered some supply relief. CBOT wheat was down 0.8% at $6.78-1/4 a bushel. Soybean were 0.8% lower at $15.32 a bushel, after earlier touching their lowest May 28. The USDA gave a higher than expected projection of U.S. stockpiles, seeing high prices clipping demand for soyoil and soymeal. Prices at 1305 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2020 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat 678.25 -5.50 -0.80 640.50 5.89 CBOT corn 690.75 -8.25 -1.18 484.00 42.72 CBOT soy 1532.00 -12.00 -0.78 1311.00 16.86 Paris wheat Sep 210.25 -2.25 -1.06 192.50 9.22 Paris maize Jun 260.00 -2.00 -0.76 219.00 18.72 Paris rape Aug 522.50 -7.25 -1.37 418.25 24.93 WTI crude oil 70.42 0.13 0.18 48.52 45.14 Euro/dlr 1.21 0.00 -0.37 1.2100 0.20 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Pravin Char)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy drop, soyoil limit-down amid worries about biofuel law

CHICAGO, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures eased and soyoil futures plunged by their daily trading limit on Friday on concerns about demand for renewable fuel feedstocks after news the White House was considering offering fuel refiners relief from biofuel blending mandates. The Reuters report that the...
1430wcmy.com

CME dairy markets mixed Friday

Milk futures and cash dairy markets were mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Friday, June 11th. June Class III milk was up $.05 at $17.25. July was down $.07 closing at $17.53. August was up $.04 at $18.41. September was unchanged at $18.74. October through May contracts ranged from zero to nine cents higher.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Seeing Big Drop

Corn is 12 to 14 cents lower on the front month, 6 to 7 cents lower on new crop; soybeans are 28 to 31 cents lower on the front month and 17 to 19 cents lower on new crop, and wheat is flat to 15 cents lower. CORN:. Corn trade...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Futures May Drift

At least the livestock complex was able to close mostly higher Thursday. It is considered a victory that cattle futures have been able to trend higher the past two days. Hogs continue the trend higher that does not seem to have an end in sight. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Weekly grain prices reflect weekly crop ratings, analyst says

It is that time of the year when price direction for the markets is mostly related to crop conditions, which are indirectly related to weather. Weather is, by far, the most dominant factor affecting crop production. As weather goes, often so does price. The consequences of weather may be reflected...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Gambling on What’s Next to Come

Looking to next week, traders will be challenged to sort out the market’s trajectory, given the fundamental challenges ahead. Friday’s trade favored the cattle contracts while the lean hog contracts were left high and dry. Looking to next week, traders will have a lot to sort out and manage in both the hog and cattle markets. Cattle prices could be pressured if boxed beef prices commit to trading lower, and the lean hog market continues to wonder when a top is in store.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Light Load Count, Weaker Boxed Beef Prices

With only 33 loads of beef cuts at midday and a projected slaughter of 117,000 head, all eyes will be on the afternoon beef reports as these volumes aren’t beneficial to the marketplace. Traders have grown fond of both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts throughout Friday trade and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower ahead of USDA report

CANBERRA, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Thursday as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $15.61-1/4 a bushel by 0126...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-China lowers 2020/21 corn estimate in feedstock on more use of alternative grains

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China lowered estimates for the use of corn in feed consumption in 2020/21, as increased imports of grains and ample supplies of domestic wheat and rice have replaced some corn in feed, the country's agriculture ministry said on Thursday. China's 2020/2021 corn consumption in feed was seen at 182 million tonnes, down 3 million tonnes from the forecast in the previous month, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Estimates on output, planting acreage and imports of corn in the 2021/22 year remain unchanged from a month ago, according to the ministry. Key numbers from the monthly China Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) are below: 2019/2020 2020/21 June 2021/22 May 2021/22 June Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 41.284 41.264 42.67 42.67 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 260.77 260.67 271.81 271.81 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 7.6 22 20 20 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 278.3 286.16 293.7 293.7 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln -9.94 -3.51 -1.91 -1.91 0.00% tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 9.354 9.882 9.347 9.347 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 18.1 19.6 18.65 18.65 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 98.53 100.44 102 102 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 108.6 116.26 119.08 119.08 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.09 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 7.94 3.63 1.42 1.42 0.00% tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning 7.21 7.52 7.7 7.6 -1.30% stocks (mln tonnes) Planted acreage 3.3 3.17 3.107 3.107 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 5.8 5.91 5.73 5.73 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 1.76 2.6 2.5 2.5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 7.23 8.4 8.2 8.2 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% tonnes) Ending Stocks 7.52 7.6 7.71 7.61 -1.30% (mln tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 1.38 1.453 1.388 1.388 0.00% (mln hectares) Cane 1.165 1.191 1.205 1.205 0.00% Beet 0.215 0.262 0.183 0.183 0.00% Output (mln 10.41 10.67 10.31 10.31 0.00% tonnes) Cane sugar 9.02 9.13 9.17 9.17 0.00% Beet sugar 1.39 1.54 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln 3.76 4.5 4.5 4.5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 15 15.5 15.5 15.5 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln -1.01 -0.51 -0.87 -0.87 0.00% tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln 28.3 29.03 29.57 29.57 0.00% tonnes) Soybean oil 17.01 17.47 17.67 17.67 0.00% Rapeseed 5.69 5.71 6.01 6.01 0.00% Peanut oil 3.28 3.39 3.47 3.47 0.00% Imports (mln 9.35 9.33 8.5 8.5 0.00% tonnes) Palm oil 4.79 4.5 4.2 4.2 0.00% Rapeseed 1.9 2 1.9 1.9 0.00% Soybean oil 0.86 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.00% Consumption 32.9 33.99 34.04 34.04 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 4.49 4.1 3.77 3.77 0.00% tonnes) (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Shivani Singh)
Economyagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Lower as Traders Hesitate

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is down 9 1/2 cents, July soybeans are down 15 cents and July KC wheat is down 8 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are a little lower, similar to European markets with U.S. consumer prices expecting attention Thursday morning. In overnight news, China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported consumer prices up 1.3% in May from a year ago.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans, Wheat Lower, Corn Narrowly Mixed

Corn is narrowly mixed on old-crop, 9 cents to 11 cents lower on new-crop, soybeans are 27 cents to 29 cents lower, and wheat is 8 cents to 27 cents lower. Corn trade is narrowly mixed on July, and 9 cents to 11 cents lower on new-crop with stronger spread action and broad ag commodity selling so far with mixed moisture and forecasts along with trade getting overbought and unable to extend gains. Ethanol margins remain solid with the weekly report showing production 33,000 barrels per day higher, and stocks are up 342,000.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans end mixed as traders eye weather

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures ended mixed on Monday, with old-crop contracts easing on some profit taking while new-crop contracts rose on concerns that hot and dry conditions in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest could threaten crops as they pass through key stages of development, traders said.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. weather outlook boosts corn futures; soy, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures firmed on Monday, supported by concerns that hot and dry conditions in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest could threaten crops as they pass through key stages of development, traders said. "Forecasters expect crop stress to build in the northwest half...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Old-Crop Corn, Soy Turn Lower

In spite of a hot and dry weekend in the Northern U.S. Plains, July contracts of corn and soybeans closed lower Monday, leaving the higher closes to new-crop contracts. September Minneapolis wheat dropped 27 1/2 cents with rain in the forecast for the Western Canadian Prairies. July corn closed down...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

Feed weekly outlook: Rains, lower demand pressure grain bids

MarketsFarm — With feedlots across Western Canada already stocked up on feed barley and wheat for their animals, reduced demand for those crops and recent wet weather have left high-delivered bids mixed. According to Prairie Ag Hotwire data from Wednesday, high-delivered bids for feed barley remained steady in Saskatchewan at...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures drop on crop ratings; soy rises, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures dropped 2.8% on Wednesday, pressured by a government report that showed the condition of the U.S. crop was better than expected, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with contracts that track U.S. winter wheat falling while spring wheat rallied...