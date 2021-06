We have embarked on a series of initiatives at NIH in recent years to enhance the quality, efficiency, accountability, and transparency of our supported clinical research. While we are all making great progress, our concerns about clinical trials that are overly complex, have small sample sizes, or rely on surrogate end points that lack clinical relevance remain. One resource to help address these concerns is the NIH Research Methods Resources website that NIH’s Office of Disease Prevention (ODP) launched in 2017. Since the site was recently revamped, we wanted to spotlight the new available tools and resources that can help you better plan the design, conduct, and analysis of rigorous NIH-defined clinical trials.