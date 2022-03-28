ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ultimate Ears speaker comparison: Which model is right for you?

By Stan Horaczek
Popular Science
Popular Science
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcIt5_0aE5lSsO00 Stan Horaczek
Play Whatever Floats Your Boat, And Speaker https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7ULy_0aE5lSsO00 UE Wonderboom 2 Check Price

A waterproof, floating speaker that’s perfect for a trip to the beach or a soak in the hot tub.

Much Bigger Sound Without A Much Bigger Body https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlwWF_0aE5lSsO00 UE Boom 3 Check Price

The Boom 3 has evolved from the original Boom.

A Musical Monolith That Brings The Biggest Boom https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3h4j_0aE5lSsO00 UE Hyperboom Check Price

A powerful low-end, adaptive equalizer, and concert-level sound make this speaker perfect for your next party.

Back in 2013, Ultimate Ears dropped its first Bluetooth wireless speaker, the UE Boom. It was roughly the size of a tall can of Arizona iced tea and it set a high water mark for other portable Bluetooth speaker manufacturers. Thanks to its cylindrical design, it pumped out loud, clear, punchy sound in every direction for the duration of its impressive battery life. It wasn’t fully waterproof, but it was weather resistant, which made it one of, if not the, best when it comes to outdoor Bluetooth speakers.

Since then, Ultimate Ears has refined and expanded its line of portable party machines. The original Boom is on its third iteration, the aptly named UE Boom 3 . The family now includes the pint-sized-but-powerful U E Wonderboom 2 , and goes all the way up to the monolithic Hyperboom .

We’ve laid hands—and ears—on the full line of Ultimate Ears products and have never been disappointed. But, when it comes to choosing the best Ultimate Ears speaker, comparison shopping is essential. We’ve broken down the different models and done some handy side-by-sides to help you get the Ultimate Ears speaker that fits your needs.

Ultimate Ears speaker comparison

With a variety of models in the current UE speaker lineup, it can be tricky to navigate the options. Here’s a brief overview of each model to point out the most relevant features. The list runs from smallest to largest in both size and price.

UE Wonderboom 2 $95.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OxBM_0aE5lSsO00

UE

Check Price

At roughly 4 inches around, this 1-pound Ultimate Ears speaker is shaped like the loudest little grapefruit you’ve ever heard. The Wonderboom 2 is totally waterproof, has a dedicated bass boost mode, and promises up to 18 hours of battery life. You can also pair two of them together for stereo sound. A tough, integrated loop makes it easy to attach it with a carabiner to a backpack—or a belt loop if you’re really confident in your ability to keep your pants up.

UE Boom 3 $149.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgiEb_0aE5lSsO00

Ultimate Ears

Check Price

Evolved from the original UE Boom, the Boom 3 has a massive Bluetooth connectivity range up to 150 feet. It promises 15 hours of battery life and sports a pair of giant “plus” and “minus” buttons for easy volume control. Unlike the original Boom, the UE Boom 3 is totally waterproof, so it can blast “Barbie Girl” by Aqua while underwater for maximum irony.

UE Megaboom 3 $169.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIFOJ_0aE5lSsO00

Ultimate Ears

Check Price

At roughly three pounds, the powerful UE Megaboom 3 speaker pumps more volume and burlier bass than its smaller siblings. Sadly, however, that means it probably won’t fit in your car’s cupholder or your bike’s water bottle holder as easily. It does offer up to 20 hours of battery life and it’s compatible with UE’s Power Up charging dock, so you can set it down and let it juice up when not in use.

UE Hyperboom $449.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pP20F_0aE5lSsO00

UE

Check Price

This massive UE speaker stands more than 14-inches tall with a base that’s more than 7.5 inches around. All that body gives the UE Hyperboom enough room for features you won’t find in any other Ultimate Ears speaker, including a USB port, an optical audio in, and an auxiliary headphone jack. It’s not as waterproof as other UE speakers, so don’t throw it in the pool, but it does boast up to 24 hours of battery life and sound output that towers over the rest of the lineup in both bass levels and overall volume. If you’re looking for a loud Bluetooth speaker, this is your pal. The built-in handle also makes its substantial 13-pound heft easier to lug around.

What about the Ultimate Ears speakers Blast and Megablast?

While almost all of the Ultimate Ears speakers only connect to devices via Bluetooth (or direct cable connections in the Hyperboom’s case), the Blast and Megablast speakers also include Wi-Fi. That extra connection allow them to work with Amazon’s smart assistant, Alexa. Both the Blast and Megablast are still listed on the Ultimate Ears site, but they can be hard to find for purchase since they’re several years old. If you can get an exceptional price on a Blast or Megablast, they will still work as excellent Bluetooth speakers, but the Alexa integration was never that impressive and was somewhat buggy even when they were new.

What makes UE Bluetooth speakers so appealing?

Ultimate Ears has been building out its UE Bluetooth speaker line for the better part of a decade. In that time, it has streamlined and smoothed out the UE app, which adds some clever functionality to its speakers. All the current speakers except for the pint-sized Wonderboom 2 can access an equalizer function that allows listeners to tweak the overall sound performance.

The app also facilitates pairing two speakers together for stereo sound. The Boom 3 , Megaboom 3 , and Hyperboom all connect interchangeably. In fact, the app allows listeners to connect up to 150 speakers at the same time in case you want to build a wall of sound or make a really impressive TikTok. The Wonderboom 2 , however, requires another unit of the same model for stereo pairing.

Ultimate Ears speaker comparison: Design

Since the original Boom debuted, UE has made some of the best-looking Bluetooth speakers around. They spare listeners the built-in light show that companies like Sony and JBL typically include with their portable speakers. All the devices in the current lineup share the same outer layer of woven fabric and a design that centers around two oversized volume buttons.

The Hyperboom only comes in black, but the Boom 3 , Megaboom 3 , and Wonderboom 2 all come in a variety of colors. If you order directly through the Ultimate Ears site, you can even customize your own Boom 3 with a system similar to Nike’s ID sneaker site. UE lets you choose the color and design that appear on the fabric, the end caps, the spine, and the volume buttons. It will even allow for custom messages down the spine. At $179, it’s not much of a premium over the typical model price.

Which UE Bluetooth speaker is best for you?

UE hasn’t produced a truly bad-sounding speaker yet, which makes this Ultimate Ears speaker comparison fairly simple. For its $99 price, the Wonderboom 2 is compact and easy to carry, but it’s not as compatible with the rest of the UE ecosystem.

The original Boom 3 will suit the needs of most people. With 15 hours of battery life and plenty of audio oomph to fill a large room or even a typical yard, it’s a very safe bet. If you’re trying to fill a larger space, the Megaboom 3 ’s extra power may come in handy, just remember that it also brings with it a larger size and heavier weight.

The Hyperboom provides the best sound by far, but it’s also massive. Don’t expect to throw it in a backpack or for it to subtly blend into your decor. Set it in your living room and you’d half expect apes to start worshipping it like the monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey . (That’s compared to other Bluetooth speakers , of course.) The Hyperboom has enough output and bass to provide an alternative for people who would otherwise consider a larger PA speaker, which might be overkill. If you have a massive space to crank tunes–or very understanding neighbors—then the Hyperboom might be the best portable Bluetooth speaker for you.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Every single Apple iPad model is on sale today!

We start today’s deals with tons of savings on Apple devices. First up, we have the 10.2-inch base model that was launched last year. This iPad is now available starting at $309 after scoring a $20 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model that comes packed with 64GB storage space and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. This model also features Touch ID for biometric authentication and Apple Pay, and stereo speakers. Unfortunately, you will have to settle for the Space Gray color option, as it is the only one getting a discount on this configuration.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Anker’s noise-canceling Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are on sale for $40 off today

This St. Patrick’s Day, you’re certainly in luck — that is, if you’re on the market for an affordable pair of noise-canceling earbuds. That’s because Anker is currently selling the excellent Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro for $129.99 on Amazon today, which is a $40 discount and the best price we’ve seen on the true wireless earbuds this year. These platform-agnostic earbuds deliver a lot of features and value for the price. We were impressed by their powerful sound quality as well as the fact they support LDAC (Sony’s higher-bitrate wireless streaming protocol) and multipoint Bluetooth, which allows you to connect them to two devices at once. That’s a feature not even Sony’s flagship 1000XM4 earbuds, which is our top pick for best noise-canceling earbuds, offer. However, while they do a decent job of silencing your surroundings, they don’t completely mute them, which is why — although they’re good — they’re not the best pair of noise-canceling earbuds on the market. Read our review.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Save $400 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Today Only

Samsung flipped the script on flip phones when it released the Galaxy Z series of foldable handsets, including the Fold 3 5G. The 2-in-1 smartphone/tablet, a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, comes with some of the same bells and whistles as a laptop—including the price tag. But for one day only, Amazon is offering a $400 discount on the unlocked Android device, selling for $1,399.99.
CELL PHONES
InsideHook

Deal: Best Buy’s Latest Sale Is the Best Way to Upgrade All Your Audio

It might not feel like spring, but for those who are looking for a seasonal refresh, don’t limit that shopping spree to your wardrobe. Instead, consider your audio needs. You’re going to be outside more often (for NYers, this might not happen until late April), on the move between work and home and hopefully traveling more. If you’ve been relying on the same speakers, headphones and earbuds during the past two years, it’s a good time to upgrade, thanks to a number of audio discounts available at Best Buy at up to 50% off, many involving some of our favorite brands (Sonos, Sony, Bose, etc.).
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Ears#Bluetooth Speakers#Wireless Speaker#Design#The Ue Boom
Engadget

The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

When it comes to wireless headphones, the over-ear noise-cancelling models typically offer the most comprehensive set of features we want. The best options combine stellar audio with powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) and other handy tools to create as complete a package as possible. Of course, some companies do this better than others. For this guide, we’ll focus primarily on the over-ear style and offer a range of prices so you can decide how much you’re comfortable spending.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Vizio’s M7-Series Quantum TV is on sale today for its lowest price ever

Kicking off our deals this week, we have the 55-inch model of the Vizio M7-Series Quantum TV, which is on sale for its lowest price to date. Usually, this TV sells for $750, but it’s currently available for just $478 at Walmart and Amazon. This is an excellent value for a TV that touts a host of great features, including support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and AMD FreeSync compatibility. While it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, this collection of features makes the M7 Series a great choice for gamers looking for a panel with excellent visual fidelity and a smooth image. Similar discounts on the M7 Series also extend to larger sizes, including the 75-inch model, which is available for $998 instead of $1,299.99.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 14 Tuesday Amazon Deals: $100 DeWalt Cordless Driver, $22 Champion Sweatshirts, 35% Off Anker Chargers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon is doing its best to shake us out of the early week doldrums. Today we’re seeing lots of deals — significant, deep discounts on top brands and cool gadgets. Combining through these deals is hard work, but bringing excellent and easy Amazon shopping to you is what we do! Yesterday, we found tons of great discounts for SPY readers. We hope you jumped on some of those deals before they went away, but...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Police

The best Amazon Echo smart displays for 2022

A user-friendly smart display can come in handy in various parts of your home, whether it's the kitchen, bedroom, or home office. Sometimes, you don't want to struggle through multiple devices, apps, and wireless connections just to control your various smart home devices. Amazon's Echo Show smart displays bring together smart home controls, news, your Ring cameras, and, of course, your music and cooking videos. Some Echo Shows are significantly more powerful, while others are more compact and discreet. Whichever one you need, we're here to steer you to the best Echo Show for you and your home.
ELECTRONICS
RadioNow 100.9

Lil Nas X Partners With Ultimate Ears For New UE Fits Ad Campaign

Lil Nas X has emerged as something of a style icon for a generation of millions and he’s showing off his flair for fashion and visuals in a new ad spot for a revolutionary pair of in-ear headphones. Partnering with Ultimate Ears, the “That’s What I Want” star is shown in the advertisement donning a pair of UE Fits headphones, matching quite well with his innovative style.
RETAIL
The Verge

Save on noise-canceling headphones from Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, and more

We’re all about headphones in today’s deals post. Regardless of your brand of choice, we’ve found a variety of models and styles available at sizeable discounts. All of these headphones occupy a spot in our roundup of the best noise-canceling headphones, so they’re definitely worthy of your consideration.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs. Apple iPhone SE (2022)

If you’re in the market for a midrange phone, it’s fair to say you’re spoiled for choice right now. But there can be such a thing as too much choice, and if you’re struggling to choose between Samsung’s latest mid-ranger, the Galaxy A53 5G, and the new Apple iPhone SE (2022), you’re not alone. With its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1280 processor, and beefy 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A53 may seem like a great choice. But what about the new iPhone SE‘s powerful A15 Bionic chip, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and compact footprint?
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

XP-Pen vs Huion: which is right for you?

XP-Pen vs Huion? This is a question that any creative on a budget may well ask themselves, as they hunt for a great drawing tablet that doesn’t require paying the price for a Wacom or a top-end iPad Pro. Whereas once Wacom was the only real name in drawing...
ELECTRONICS
Science Focus

This fabric modelled on the human ear can react to your heartbeat

A new kind of fibre material is able to detect a heartbeat, handclaps or even faint sounds, unlocking a new avenue for wearable technology that can be worked into clothing. This development comes from a collaboration of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Rhode Island School of Design.
APPAREL
Popular Science

Popular Science

34K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy