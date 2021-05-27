Gates divorce forces $50 billion foundation to weigh changes
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are considering making changes to their foundation in light of their recently announced divorce. “As I told foundation employees last week, I’m actively discussing with Bill and Melinda steps they and Warren might take to strengthen the long-term sustainability and stability of the foundation,” Mark Suzman, the Gates Foundation’s chief executive officer, said in a statement Thursday, referring to billionaire Warren Buffett, the third member of the foundation’s board.www.arcamax.com