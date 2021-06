‍This blog is part of a larger collection of educational content about hybrid concerts. Click here to check it out.‍. When Shlomo Lipetz, VP of Programming at City Winery, wants to livestream a show from one of his venues and sell tickets to the virtual event, all he has to do is, in his own words, “flip the switch.” Shlomo and team started livestreaming shows during the pandemic and plan to continue when events are back at full capacity. Why? “Because it’s so easy.”