Home for Sale at 20221 Montana Hwy 35 in Bigfork, Montana for $15,000,000

$15,000,000 | 7 Beds | 7 Baths | 9,046 Sq. Ft. An opportunity to own one of the finest properties on Flathead Lake. Enter through the gate & wind down paved roadways through 13.78 treed acres to the 706 ft of gorgeous shoreline including a private marina encased by 165' of u-shaped concrete dock, 3 covered boat docks, personal use 1,000 gallon gas tank & loading ramp. Wander across miles of carefully laid pathways, extensive stone stairs, retaining walls, patios, fire pit, hot tub, lawn & floral gardens on the way to the lake cabana, separate office/guest house, pavillion, gazebo, 2,660 sq ft shop + carport & 3 RV spaces then arriving at the masterpiece, the 6,884 sq ft main residence. The 1935-built log lodge was restored/expanded In 2005 & more than doubled in size in 2015 to create separate but inclusive living spaces. The log structure has been carefully & meitulously upgraded with modern amenities while retaining the character & authenticity of the original construction performed by the same builder, Art Whitney, that built the Flathead Lake Lodge. In 2015, the current owners more than doubled the size of the residence creating an additional separate but inclusive environment incorporating all the modern conveniences you would expect of a structure of this magnitude. A complete list of amenities is included in the DOCUMENTS icon labeled Good Medicine Camp Attributes. The infrastructure on the property includes tons of carefully designed & crafted rock landscape, retaining walls, walkways & patios. The property is served by 3 different water rights including a deep well producing over 100 gallons per minute. There are 7 strategically located fire hydrants served by a 20hp pump generating water from the lake which also provides water for the sprinkler system. The new septic system has additional capacity should additional buildings be required. There are more details, plats & maps included in the DOCUMENTS icon. NMAR 22107784.