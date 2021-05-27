Cancel
Economy

GM Announces Its Next Electric Vehicle: A New Moon Rover

 22 days ago

Heat. Lockheed Martin and General Motors teaming up to develop a new lunar vehicle for NASA on upcoming trips to the moon. More details from at matins unlock, it says the vehicle will enhance surface mobility, which they say is critical for long term exploration of the lunar surface, NASA told both companies that requires a rover that will extended the exploration range of astronauts during missions for the agency's Artemus program. The NASA program will consist of multiple missions to the moon's orbit and.

