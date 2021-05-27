Cancel
Wallowa County, OR

Biz Buzz: Pier 303 to offer fresh seafood to county

By BILL BRADSHAW Wallowa County Chieftain
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENTERPRISE — Wallowa County will soon have its own pier from which fresh seafood can be shipped to local seafood lovers, as Pier 303 Seafood Market gets ready to open. “We called it Pier 303 because we’re trying to connect the ocean to the mountains, so that’s where the idea of the pier came in, and 303 is the address,” co-owner Mac Freeborn said.

