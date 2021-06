Looking for my next project I came across a picture of a carving similar to this one, so I figured that would be an easy job. First I cut of a section of a Bradford Pear trunk that was full of worms I chopped down a few years ago. It made a perfect base and the insect activity gave it a lot a character. I then chopped the head and paw from a Bear stl model I had in my files, resized it to fit on the tree trunk. Size is 24” tall and 14” wide. Now I just need a place to hang it.