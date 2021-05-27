Cancel
Spring, TX

3214 W Benders Landing Blvd

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 4207 Sq. Ft. Waterfront contemporary one story home on an acre lot in Benders Landing! Gated entry, circular drive, beautiful stucco exterior, whole house generator, oversized 3 car attached garage, stunning light fixtures and finishes throughout. Private study with glass doors; formal dining (or flex room); exercise room with rubber floors and built-ins; sleek island kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and under cabinet lighting opens to the family room with dramatic floor to ceiling fireplace and glass doors that open to the patio and poo; owner's retreat with sitting area and cozy fireplace has panoramic views of the lake; three spacious secondary bedrooms; backyard paradise features a covered patio, outdoor kitchen, an infinity edge pool and spa overlooking the serene lake.

www.woodlandsonline.com
