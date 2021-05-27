CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Newport Craft Launches Coast Low-Calorie Pale Ale

thebeveragejournal.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNewport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. launched a new low-calorie, locally made brew, Coast. The pale ale, which is 4%...

www.thebeveragejournal.com

