Compared to all other institutions in the world, corporate enterprises have the most significant impact on the environment. According to the Carbon Majors Report published by the Carbon Disclosure Project in 2017, 100 companies are responsible for 71 per cent of global emissions. Given corporations’ contributions to climate change — and other environmental issues — executives need to understand both the impacts and solutions to the world’s environmental concerns. As a corporate strategy and innovation researcher, I was curious about the level of sustainability understanding and innovative problem-solving among top executives at companies that operate at sea, including oil and...

