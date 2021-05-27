143 N Sage Sparrow Circle
Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 5192 Sq. Ft. The front elevation on this stunning Toll Brothers Home sets the tone for what to expect when you step inside! This is a very open, family friendly floor plan that is also great for entertaining. The home boasts 5 bedrooms with two down, a large gameroom, media room, wine grotto, 2 staircases, art niches, tons of storage & a lagoon-shaped saltwater pool. Play music throughout the home on the expandable Control4 Home Automation System. The executive study features floor to ceiling built-in bookshelves with a matching doorway to the wine grotto. The family room has a stunning stone accent wall w built-ins, elevated art niches w accent lighting, wood accent beams, & grand chandelier. The kitchen features stainless appliances, travertine backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, tons of counter space & walk-in pantry. Close proximity to Tupelo Park, Creekside Village Center, Woodlands Town Center, Hughes Landing, and quick and easy access to the Grand Parkway. Excellent Tomball ISD Schools!www.woodlandsonline.com