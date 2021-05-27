143 N Sage Sparrow Circle

This 4 Bed 3 Bath home with over 3,000 Sq. Ft. of finish is one of a kind! Custom designs throughout including stone face fireplace surrounded by stunning shiplap, custom cabinets, rustic woodwork, barn style doors and a hand crafted kitchen island. Beautifully designed master bathroom with a tiled shower that is a must see! Covered porch off the master bedroom is great for relaxing or entertaining. Newly finished basement offers a 4th bedroom, den/office and a huge rec room with a wood beamed tray ceiling. Large heated 3 car garage has a utility sink and 3rd stall is extra deep. This house is unique with masterful craftmanship throughout and ready for it's second owner! All kitchen appliances stay including washer and dryer. Seller reserves the rights to the refrigerator and deep freezer in the garage as well as the large TV mount in the basement. This home is a must see!