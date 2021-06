(19 year old arrested)....It happened late last week. Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents made a traffic stop on Interstate 8, east of Yuma. The driver of the vehicle was a 19 year old US citizen, from Merced, California. Inside the vehicle were three illegal migrants being smuggled into the interior of the country. The 19 year old was arrested and the vehicle was seized. The three migrants, a 22 year old female and two males, 32 and 34 years of age, were processed and returned to Mexico.