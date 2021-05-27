Cancel
Newport, RI

Newport Restaurant Week Remix Spotlights Venues

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport Restaurant Week Remix, a spring 2021 version of the annual showcase of culinary greats in Newport and Bristol counties, took place April 9-18. Approximately 55 venues – including restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries – took part in the event, which included BOGO (buy one get one) deals, prix fixe menus and discounted rates for meals and gift cards, all with health precautions for COVID-19 in place. For the first time, Newport Restaurant Week partnered with Newport Dine Out, a delivery service based on Aquidneck Island which supports the industry by providing delivery services free of charge to restaurants while keeping fees for customers transparent.

