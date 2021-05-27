Newport Restaurant Week Remix Spotlights Venues

NEWPORT – World Oceans Day is an international celebration established by the United Nations to bring awareness to the benefits humankind derives from the ocean, and our collective responsibility to protect it. The 2021 WOD theme is Life & Livelihood: what does living by the ocean mean to you? Clean Ocean Access works every day towards our vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. As caretakers of our local coastlines, we know we must come together to protect the marine resources we all rely on.