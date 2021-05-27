Cancel
State police: Deaths from vehicle crashes up 10 percent in 2020

The Oakland Press
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people killed in vehicle crashes in Michigan jumped 10 percent in 2020 compared to the year prior, with 1,083 lives lost — the most since 2007 when 1,084 people died from crashes, according to data released this week from Michigan State Police. Of the fatal crashes, 30...

www.theoaklandpress.com
