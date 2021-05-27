State police: Deaths from vehicle crashes up 10 percent in 2020

A multiple vehicle crash on State Highway 154 south of Sulphur Springs Saturday evening resulted in two fatalities, according to authorities. “Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2019 Lincoln SUV was traveling northbound on SH 154. A 2013 Dodge Challenger was traveling northbound behind the Lincoln. For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of the Dodge failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the Lincoln causing the Lincoln to leave the road and hit several trees. The Dodge then struck a 2014 Dodge Ram that was traveling southbound on SH 154,” according to a news release from Sergeant Gregg Williams, Texas DPS Texas Highway Patrol Media Communications for the Texarkana/Mount Pleasant area.