The regular monthly meeting of the Holland Kiwanis was held at the Holland American Legion on June 10. President Lynn Kahle called the meeting to order. After the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, and the singing of "My Country Tis of Thee," President Kahle gave a brief summary of the Holland Kiwanis Scholarship breakfast. A brief discussion was held concerning a donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Evansville. A motion was made and seconded to give $500 to the Ronald McDonald House and it was approved.