How to Spend a Perfect Weekend on St. Maarten/St. Martin, According to a Longtime Local

There are countless gorgeous tropical islands in the Caribbean Ocean and I have traveled to most of them. So…what’s so special and unique about St. Maarten also known as SXM? Here are a few of the fun facts: this island is the smallest land mass in the world to be shared by two different nations. It’s only 37 square miles and is governed by France and the Netherlands. There is no real border, just modest monuments and signs. Sint Maarten or Saint Martin provides vacationers the opportunity to enjoy not 2 but 3 distinct cultures. There’s the Dutch on one side, the French on the other, and the blending of both with the native islanders. There are endless beaches, lagoons, a mountain range, luxury hotels, elegant villas, and over 300 restaurants with chefs from around the world. Shopping on the island is duty free and casinos, discos and night clubs stay open till dawn. International jumbo jets land here and you can take a charter flight to the smaller Leeward Islands.