How to Spend a Perfect Weekend on St. Maarten/St. Martin, According to a Longtime Local
It's not often that you can visit two countries in one day, but on the 37-square-mile island of St. Maarten/St. Martin, you can travel between France and the Netherlands with ease. St. Maarten, the Dutch side, is home to sprawling resorts and buzzy bars, while St. Martin, the French section, has delicious dining. Plus, the regular ferries sailing to and from the neighboring islands of St. Barts, Anguilla, and Saba make it simple to hop between destinations.www.travelandleisure.com