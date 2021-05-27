Christopher Gabriel Named Host of KMJ/Fresno's Morning News
KMJ (Newstalk 580 and 105.9) Fresno adds Christopher Gabriel as the new host of Fresno's Morning News. Beginning Monday, May 31, the veteran broadcaster and entertainer joins anchor Matt Otstot and the team to bring the San Joaquin Valley breaking news coverage from 6-9am PT. He'll also host a weekend talk show on the station. Gabriel previously aired in Minneapolis and Fargo, ND before heading west to Fresno where he's worked in both News/Talk and Sports.news.radio-online.com