Christopher Gabriel Named Host of KMJ/Fresno's Morning News

Radio Online
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKMJ (Newstalk 580 and 105.9) Fresno adds Christopher Gabriel as the new host of Fresno's Morning News. Beginning Monday, May 31, the veteran broadcaster and entertainer joins anchor Matt Otstot and the team to bring the San Joaquin Valley breaking news coverage from 6-9am PT. He'll also host a weekend talk show on the station. Gabriel previously aired in Minneapolis and Fargo, ND before heading west to Fresno where he's worked in both News/Talk and Sports.

news.radio-online.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
