Anti-Theft: Club Distribution Day

To help combat the increase in auto thefts, the Sheridan Police Department will be having an anti-theft club distribution on Tues., June 15 from 8 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at City Hall. Clubs will be given out for FREE while supplies last and to Sheridan residents only. Clubs will be given to one person per household. Proof of registration is required, and the vehicle must be associated with a Sheridan address. This distribution is for residents who own the following vehicles: