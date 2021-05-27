Cancel
Park County, WY

Kisgen hearing

KISGEN MINOR SUBDIVISION (MS-52) SKETCH PLAN. At their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:45 am, the Park County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the application and Sketch Plan for the Kisgen Minor Subdivision (MS-52) (Applicant: Mark Kisgen). The proposed subdivision is comprised of two lots, each approximately 20 acres and designated for residential use. The proposed subdivision is located approximately 23 miles northwest of Powell in the Clark Planning Area, at 168 Road 8VE in the NW1/4SE1/4, Sec. 11, Resurvey, T57N, R102W of the 6th P.M., Park County, Wyoming, in a General Rural 20-Acre (GR-20) zoning district.

