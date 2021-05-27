Kisgen hearing

Cody schools end an unorthodox year with an unwelcome guest back in the classroom, showing our schools and our community have yet to graduate from the pandemic. Just as Park County School District #6 should be coasting to the end of a challenging year, the year’s greatest challenge threw one more test at schools. As of Thursday, May 13, over ten individuals – Cody students and staff – are either quarantined or out of school across the district.