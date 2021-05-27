Smith hearing
At their regular meeting on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:00pm, the Park County Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider the application and Sketch Plan for the Pheasant Ridge Minor Subdivision (MS-53) (Applicants: Jill & Seaton Smith). The proposed subdivision is comprised of five lots; four 3.36-acres lots and one 15.77-acre lot, each designated for residential use. The proposed subdivision is located approximately 2.1 miles east of Powell in Lot 62C & 62F, Resurvey, T55N, R98W of the 6th P.M., Park County, Wyoming, in a General Rural Powell (GR-P) zoning district.www.powelltribune.com