Sketch plan hearing

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:30 am, the Park County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the application and Sketch Plan for the Country Roads Minor Subdivision (MS-51) (Applicants: Jason & Jamie Bunker). The proposed subdivision is comprised of three lots; two 5-acre lots and one 6.84-acre lot, each designated for residential use. The proposed subdivision is located approximately 4.25 miles southwest of Powell, at 1310 Road 19 in Lots 10 & 11, Sec. 1, T54N, R101W of the 6th P.M., Park County, Wyoming, in a General Rural Powell (GR-P) zoning district.