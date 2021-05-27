Cancel
Park County, WY

Kimmet hearing

Powell Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIMMET COMMERCIAL STORAGE SUP-218 At their regular meeting on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:00pm, the Park County Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider Special Use Permit (SUP) Application for Kimmet Commercial Storage SUP-218 (Applicant: Pam Kimmet). The applicant is proposing to expand an existing 10-unit storage facility (Commercial Use) by adding 10 additional units. The proposed expansion is located within a 20.13-acre parcel within the NE/4SW/4 of Section 21, T57N, R102W, of the 6th P.M., Clark, Wyoming, with an address of 79 Road 8VC, in a General Rural 20-Acre (GR-20) zoning district.

www.powelltribune.com
