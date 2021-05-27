Cancel
Powell, WY

Westlinc hearing

Powell Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTLINC MINOR SUBDIVISION (MS-48) SKETCH PLAN. At their regular meeting on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:00pm, the Park County Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider the application and Sketch Plan for the Westlinc Minor Subdivision (MS-48) (Applicant: Westlinc LLC). The proposed subdivision is comprised of five lots varying in size from 5.5 to 8.5 acres and totaling approximately 35 acres, each designated for residential or agricultural use. The proposed subdivision is located approximately 3/4 of a mile south of Powell in a portion of Lot 57-G, Lot 57, T55N, R99W of the 6t P.M., Park County, Wyoming, in a General Rural Powell (GR-P) zoning district..

