Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napoleon, OH

Donations made to NACS teacher wish lists

By JEN LAZENBY NWS Asst. Editor
Northwest Signal
 22 days ago

The Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education Monday reviewed recent donations from the Napoleon High School Alumni Association. As it has in recent years, the alumni association donated funds toward teacher wish list applicants. This year, a total of $1,192.77 was granted for six projects, including Bouncy Bands for student desks, second grade, Andrea Wardinski; items for hands-on approach to science, technology, engineering and math to focus on discovery through exploration for sensory and cognitive development for begindergarten, Cathy Meyer; A3 portable LED light box tracers with accessories for hands-on learning, begindergarten, Louise Hill; Brayer and Ink plates for printmaking, elementary art, Yolanda Monnin and Kristin Hartford; Super Quizizz subscription for various reading, grammar and writing skills, seventh grade, Amanda Gilles; and 25-pack of classroom headphones, eighth grade science, Ashley Miller.

www.northwestsignal.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Napoleon, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Napoleon, OH
Education
Napoleon, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defiance College#Teacher Education#Mansfield University#Board Of Education#Charity#Super Quizizz#House##About Faces Entertainment#Great Lakes Biomedical#Bgsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."