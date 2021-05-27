Donations made to NACS teacher wish lists

The Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education Monday reviewed recent donations from the Napoleon High School Alumni Association. As it has in recent years, the alumni association donated funds toward teacher wish list applicants. This year, a total of $1,192.77 was granted for six projects, including Bouncy Bands for student desks, second grade, Andrea Wardinski; items for hands-on approach to science, technology, engineering and math to focus on discovery through exploration for sensory and cognitive development for begindergarten, Cathy Meyer; A3 portable LED light box tracers with accessories for hands-on learning, begindergarten, Louise Hill; Brayer and Ink plates for printmaking, elementary art, Yolanda Monnin and Kristin Hartford; Super Quizizz subscription for various reading, grammar and writing skills, seventh grade, Amanda Gilles; and 25-pack of classroom headphones, eighth grade science, Ashley Miller.