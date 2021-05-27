Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Classifieds

Cumberland Times-News
 30 days ago

You are hereby notified that an adoption case has been filed in the Circuit Court for... immediate turn-around, experienced with absentee owners. Appraisals, cash.

marketplace.times-news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classifieds#Liquidations#The Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Auctions
Related
Congress & Courtstasmaniantimes.com

High Court Rejects Bob Brown RFA Appeal Request

Media release – Bob Brown Foundation, 24 June 2021. HIGH COURT ‘SENDS SHOCKWAVES THROUGH AUSTRALIA’S ENVIRONMENTALISTS’. The High Court rejection of a Bob Brown Foundation request to appeal against the Federal Court’s validation of Regional Forest Agreements will send shock waves through the majority of Australians who want our forests saved, Brown said today.
Congress & Courtssccinsight.com

U.S. Supreme Court moves the goalposts on property takings, and there may be local repercussions for renters and landlords

This morning the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling on a case involving a California regulation that granted union representatives access to private employers’ work sites for up to 3 hours a day, 120 days per year, in order to recruit and organize. The Court ruled that the government-granted access is a “taking” of property, and thus was subject to the Takings Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

High Court limits warrantless entry

WASHINGTON – Adding to the country's ongoing discussion of the extent of police powers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday put limits on when police officers pursuing a fleeing suspect can enter a home without a warrant. The high court ruled that when officers are pursuing someone suspected of a misdemeanor,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Court administrator: Continue to examine legislative subpoenas

Even though the Montana Legislature withdrew subpoenas it issued to the state’s Supreme Court justices and the Department of Administration, the attorney for Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin said that because lawmakers were pressing on in their investigation of the judiciary, the high court should still consider the legality of those subpoenas. In a response to […] The post Court administrator: Continue to examine legislative subpoenas appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sarasota County, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Financial advisors awarded $1.5 million after receiving negligent compliance advice

SARASOTA — Circuit Court Judge Judge Hunter Carroll recently awarded nearly $1.5 million to four south Sarasota County financial advisors following a three-week trial. The court found that Scott Aabel, Antonio Gomes, Gary Didonna and James Protigal, of Nokomis in Sarasota County, were given negligent compliance advice, which led to a regulatory investigation and subsequent bad press. The four financial advisors were represented by securities attorneys Drew Clayton and Worth Graham of Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm, Furen & Ginsburg.
Public Safetylexblog.com

Attorneys Should Never be Involved in Fraud With Clients

The Crime Fraud Exception to the Attorney Client Privilege. In United States of America v. Aron Chervin, Et Al, No. 10 CR 918 (S.D.N.Y. 09/21/2011) an indictment involving multiple health insurance fraud perpetrators attempted to keep from their criminal trial wiretap conversations that seem to establish the crime. By motion...
Politicsgobnewsonline.com

#FixTheCountry: Court dismisses application against AG

An Accra High Court has dismissed an application seeking to prevent the Attorney-General from standing in for the Ghana Police Service against the campaigners of the fix the country. According to the court, since the case was filed on behalf of the state, the Attorney General is clothed with the...
Congress & CourtsAccountingWEB

Court Allows for Pre-Enforcement Challenges vs IRS

Taxpayers and those subject to IRS enforcement are often stymied in their efforts to prospectively challenge IRS regulatory actions. The Anti-Injunction Act (AIA), originally enacted in 1867, generally restricts any suit “for the purpose of restraining the assessment or collection of any tax.” Case law has historically applied this broad prohibition to effectively restrict legal challenges to a federal tax unless the taxpayer pays the tax and sues the government for a refund.
Hancock County, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Coombs sworn in as county magistrate

HANCOCK COUNTY — Sitting in his office before the swearing-in ceremony, Cody Coombs was all smiles when his wife, Casey, and their two daughters, Addie and Vivi, stopped by to attend the special event in his honor. Coombs was sworn in as the county’s new magistrate during a gathering in Circuit Court Thursday afternoon, June 24.
Politicsgoodlawproject.org

Update from Court – The Bell v Tavistock appeal

Over the last two days, the Court of Appeal has heard submissions in relation to the decision made by the High Court in December regarding the ability of children under 16 with gender dysphoria to consent to treatment with puberty blockers. Although the judges in the Appeal made clear that...
Congress & Courtsagdaily.com

Supreme Court ruling upholds private property rights

In a victory for property owners, the Supreme Court of the United States affirmed that the government cannot force people to allow third parties to trespass on their private property. In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, two California agriculture businesses challenged a state law that allowed unions to access private...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Curbs Warrantless Home Entry for Misdemeanors (2)

Police can’t automatically enter homes during misdemeanor pursuits. Police can’t automatically pursue fleeing misdemeanor suspects into homes without warrants, the U.S. Supreme Court said in its latest decision bolstering home protections against law enforcement entry. “A great many misdemeanor pursuits involve exigencies allowing warrantless entry,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for...
Real Estatewinthropnewsmn.com

Classified June 16

4 Bedroom Home: Wow! Look at this 4 bed, 2 bath home with an updated look and loads of character! Open kitchen and dining room w/ a coffee nook. Main level laundry, 4 season porch & hardwood vinyl flooring are some of the additional features. Yard is nicely landscaped w/ a rear deck & detached single stall garage. 757 1st Ave, Gibbon, MN. $142,900. 2 Bedroom Rambler: Look at this 2 bed, 2 bath rambler w/ a 2-stall attached garage. Some of the amazing finds in this house are: main level laundry, handicap accessible shower, updated flooring & basement that could be finished to be a family room. 1011 12th N St, New Ulm, MN. $166,900 PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Commercial Building: Large Quonset shed w/ office & heated shop area. 4,000 sq ft of commercial & storage space. 202 Nicollet St N, Winthrop, MN. $79,900. For more Great Listing go to mages land.com or call Mages Land Co & Auction Service LLC 507-276-7002. 37c.