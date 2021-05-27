Holgate approves updated five-year forecast
HOLGATE — The Holgate Local Schools Board of Education recently approved its five-year forecast. The forecast projects a cash balance of nearly $5.67 million by the end of fiscal year 2025, just slightly less than the $5.9 million cash balance anticipated at the end of this fiscal year, which is June 30. The district is anticipating entering deficit spending, where expenses exceed revenues, during the last two years of the forecast.