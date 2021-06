In the market? Here's why a townhouse could be a smart bet. When people seek out homes -- especially starter homes -- they tend to look at standalone houses. After all, with a detached home, you get your own private outdoor space to enjoy and don't have to share a wall with your neighbors. On the other hand, you can buy a townhouse. They're much like condominiums, but unlike some condos, a townhouse is its own building that's attached to another.