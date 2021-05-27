Editorial: Fischer, Sasse can serve the national interest by supporting a Jan. 6 commission
Congress's most famous investigative committee was the Senate Watergate committee headed by Sen. Sam Ervin, Democrat, and Sen. Howard Baker, Republican. The bipartisan committee earned the nation's trust by approaching its work responsibly and honorably. The lawmakers didn't focus on scoring cheap political points against the other party. They didn't play to the TV cameras. They rose above narrow partisanship. Diligently and cooperatively, they sought out the truth.omaha.com