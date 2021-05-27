Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Editorial: Fischer, Sasse can serve the national interest by supporting a Jan. 6 commission

By Editorial staff
Omaha.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongress's most famous investigative committee was the Senate Watergate committee headed by Sen. Sam Ervin, Democrat, and Sen. Howard Baker, Republican. The bipartisan committee earned the nation's trust by approaching its work responsibly and honorably. The lawmakers didn't focus on scoring cheap political points against the other party. They didn't play to the TV cameras. They rose above narrow partisanship. Diligently and cooperatively, they sought out the truth.

omaha.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
Howard Baker
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ben Sasse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Interest#Democrat#Republican#Americans#The Capitol Police#The White House#Pentagon#Nebraska Reps#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi quashes reports on Jan. 6 select committee

The Democrats' investigative strategy surrounding the Capitol attack of Jan. 6 was thrown into confusion on Tuesday night after party sources mistakenly reported that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was forming a select committee to probe the violent episode. Pelosi, stepping out of her office in the Capitol, rejected that version...
Congress & Courtselectionlawblog.org

“Can Manchin answer his predecessor’s call on voting rights?”

With his voting rights proposal last week and a compromise on the all-imperative For the People Act, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) carries forward the vital legacy of his predecessor, former West Virginia Sen. Jennings Randolph (D). The For the People Act was filibustered Tuesday by Senate Republicans who blocked debate from the beginning, although it enjoys overwhelming bipartisan support by voters and proposes popular reforms like universal vote by mail, measures to prevent billionaires from buying elections and an end to partisan gerrymandering.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Protesters Await Kamala Harris at Border With 'Que Mala' and 'Trump Won' Signs

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris were lined up to protest early Friday morning ahead of the vice president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration's response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday. The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as a couple of Democratic lawmakers.
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Teacher goes viral for lamenting she can't teach critical race theory but is required to say Pledge of Allegiance

An Iowa teacher has gone viral after posting a series of TikTok videos where she slammed the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory. “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Two top travel aides for Harris are leaving their posts: report

Two aides to Vice President Harris who oversee travel have reportedly resigned shortly before she is expected to embark on a round of vaccine-related travel in July with her husband Doug Emhoff . Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Harris's director of advance Karly Satkowiak...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Education secretary refuses to say how many genders there are in testy exchange with GOP congresswoman

President Biden's education secretary got into a testy exchange with a Republican congresswoman as the Cabinet official refused to say how many genders there are. During a House Education and Labor Committee hearing on the priorities of the Department of Education, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about an educational material disseminated to students and their families entitled "Confronting Anti-LGBTQI+ Harassment in Schools."