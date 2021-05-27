Editorial: Fischer, Sasse can serve the national interest by supporting a Jan. 6 commission

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris were lined up to protest early Friday morning ahead of the vice president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration's response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday. The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as a couple of Democratic lawmakers.