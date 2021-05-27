Rick Galusha: Patience with each other matters as we learn to navigate a more diverse country

Thank You for today. We pray we would use our time today to build one another up. We pray we would be intentional to use our words and our actions to share affirmation with each other. Please inspire our hearts to express our encouragement for one another in creative ways. We pray we build each other up as individuals, but also affirm our love for each other. We pray this would make our marriage stronger. May You be glorified as we seek to honor each other, support each other, and build each other up in all areas of our lives in Jesus’ name AMEN!