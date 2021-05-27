Rick Galusha: Patience with each other matters as we learn to navigate a more diverse country
Diversity is hard. It can be challenging. As Yogi Berra joked, “No matter where you go, there you are.” Many of us aspire to less social division, others fear change, cynics stoke racial division for political power, and ideologues want to dominate our views. Amid this cultural revolution, I suspect most simply want safety and happiness for others. It’s OK to be nervous about change or to ask tough questions as we face it.omaha.com