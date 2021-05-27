Cancel
Henry County, VA

Martinsville, Henry County sign Memorandum of Understanding on reversion

By Bill D Wyatt
GoDanRiver.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Martinsville and Henry County have a reversion agreement — but not everyone was for it. Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant and Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan voted against the memorandum of understanding during a joint meeting Wednesday evening at New College Institute. But the other four supervisors...

godanriver.com
