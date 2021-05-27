Cancel
Multnomah County, OR

Unofficial results show Marie Teune in lead for MHCC board position

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 21 days ago
Incumbent James Zordich has served on the board for eight years. Neither candidate has declared victory or defeat.

Marie Teune of Sandy is winning in her effort to unseat two-term Mt. Hood Community College board member James Zordich.

Their race appeared on the May 18 special election ballot, but has not been decided while remaining ballots are counted.

As late as the morning of May 26, Teune was trailing Zordich by 10 votes, which would have triggered an automatic recount.

But by the afternoon of May 26, when updated results were released by Clackamas County, Teune had taken a likely insurmountable lead of 332 votes.

Certification of the final results from Clackamas and Multnomah counties is expected June 7.

The most unofficial results show Teune with 4,665 votes, or 51.58% of the vote, to Zordich's 4,333 votes or 47.91% of the vote.

Teune took the lead in Clackamas County with 58.1% of the vote or 2,650 votes to Zordich's 41.26% of the vote or 1,882 vote.

But the candidate's standings were reversed in Multnomah County where Zordich leads with 54.67% of the vote or 2,451 votes to Teune's 44.95% of the vote or 2,015 votes.

Teune says she's still awaiting official word to know if she should celebrate.

"Ultimately, my purpose on the board would be to bring a Sandy voice to the board and further awareness of the college to Sandy," Teune said. "I want to make MHCC more visible in the Oregon Trail School District community again."

Teune, a real estate broker and member of the Oregon Trail School Board, says she's been seeing more Sandy students graduating and enrolling at Clackamas Community College, but she's always had an appreciation for the programs Mt. Hood offers to students of the Oregon Trail area.

She hopes to strengthen the connection between Sandy and the Gresham-based college.

"This doesn't mean I'm going to ignore the Multnomah County connection (to the college) and the Multnomah County voters. I hope to build more of a rapport with the Multnomah County communities," Teune adds. "I also want college to be attainable to more folks in our community. College was never an option for me as a high school student, so I wanted to make sure all students know college will be an option for them."

Zordich acknowledged Teune's lead, but also has plans for how he'd further support the college if reelected. He likewise commented on the need to keep community colleges accessible financially and how he's worked toward that goal in his past 25 years affiliated with the college and eight years on the board.

"I have a very strong concern about fiscal responsibility," Zordich said, adding that he himself has supplied funds to the college in the past to help with financial deficiencies. He also has championed efforts, such as the past tuition guarantee program at the college and other ways to aid students financially so as to not leave them in debt after they complete their schooling.

"Fortunately, because of COVID monies coming to colleges last year, we were able to maintain tuition this year," Zordich said, but added that he doesn't know that such a level of funding will remain after the pandemic. "I'm concerned about the fiscal security of our community college."

"I'd also like to see us get back to in-person instruction," he added. "This college was created by the community, for the community. My biggest concern is to see the continued success of Mt. Hood Community College."

As for his chances in the race, Zordich said: "All we can do is wait for certification."

Statewide voter turnout, at last report, was 26.06% for the May 18 special election, with 761,582 ballots submitted of the 2,921,563 registered voters in Oregon.

Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Clackamas County homeless funding cuts averted, leaders say

Commissioners direct staff to unearth funds to meet budget gap, though exactly what money will be used is not known yet. Clackamas County says it will fend off feared cuts to existing homeless services due to a funding gap — though exactly where the fill-in dollars will be found is as of yet unknown. An alliance of local nonprofits, unions and providers cheered the news, saying it would forestall an "imminent loss of housing and homeless services" for hundreds of county residents. "All too often when we talk about government bureaucracies, it's about the failure of the system...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Bauer: Oregon must step up to protect undocumented workers where Congress has failed

Janet Bauer is a senior policy analyst with the Oregon Center for Public Policy. Learn more at ocpp.org. For their service during the pandemic, undocumented workers deserve our gratitude. But what they've received instead is mostly grief. Most undocumented workers perform work deemed essential by the federal government — the same federal government that has excluded undocumented workers from economic relief given to other workers. In the absence of federal support, and in light of the hardship the pandemic has inflicted on this community, it is incumbent on the Oregon legislature to do more to protect undocumented workers. Three...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Ettling: Lawmakers should support bipartisan federal climate solution

Brian Ettling of Northeast Portland is a volunteer with Citizens' Climate Lobby and lead organizer for SJM 5.The intense smoke from the western wildfires in Oregon last September caused extensive damage to lives and property in much of Oregon. This year, a large portion of Oregon is in a drought with above average spring temperatures that has us bracing for another awful fire season this summer. Scientists tell us human-caused climate change caused by burning coal, oil, and natural gas (fossil fuels) makes fire seasons worse. To reduce the threat of climate change, they advise us that we have to...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Clackamas County cheers 'Lower Risk' pandemic ranking

The Oregon Health Authority also announces the most recent COVID-19 figures on Saturday, June 12. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Saturday, June 12, that Clackamas County has been approved to move to the state's Lower Risk pandemic restriction level for reopening. The move is effective immediately, Brown's office said. The county reached the required 65% first-dose vaccination rate for adults on Saturday after nearly making the cutoff last week. The county's public health nurses administered over 1,000 vaccines to homebound residents and worked with all 10 school districts in the county to bring the vaccine directly to those...
Gladstone, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Soliday: Let's do the math on child care for small and mid-sized business owners

Sharon Soliday is chief executive officer of the Hello Foundation, a company providing speech and occupational therapy and school psychology services across Western states.I have lived in Southeast Portland's Pleasant Valley area for two years. Previously, I was a Gladstone resident for 12 years. I love our communities, and plan to stay in Oregon long-term. However, as a business owner, I have never been more worried. The Hello Clinic and the Hello Schools side of my business have been in operation for 16 years. We are licensed therapists who specialize in speech language therapy, occupational therapy, school psychology, assistive technology,...
Sandy, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Vaccination rate remains below 50% in Sandy area

45.6% of the total population in the 97055 ZIP code have been fully inoculatedAs of Friday, June 11, 8,624 people, or 45.6% of the total population in Sandy's 97055 ZIP code have been fully vaccinated. The same ZIP code, however, reported 1,137 COVID-19 cases, or 6,553.3 cases per 100,000 people, an increase of 24 cases since the previous week, according to the Oregon Health Authority's last weekly report on June 9. Vaccination rates vary greatly in the communities closest to Sandy, with Sandy following behind by at least 3%. Here are the standings of the neighboring communities: n Welches...
PoliticsPosted by
Sandy Post

Oregon House expels Rep. Nearman for role in Capitol breach

Mid-Valley Republican is first in state history to lose his seat for 'disorderly behavior.'Mike Nearman became the first state legislator to be expelled in Oregon's 162 years of statehood for his part in aiding anti-lockdown protesters, some of them armed, to breach the closed Capitol during a Dec. 21 special session of the Legislature. On a 59-1 vote Thursday night, June 10, the House concluded that Nearman engaged in "disorderly behavior" when he opened a door and allowed some protesters to enter the Capitol's northwest vestibule. Police eventually ejected them and blocked their second attempt to breach a different entrance...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Oregon ends prescription for pseudoephedrine medicines

New law, which starts Jan. 1, still keeps them behind the counter and requires photo ID for purchases.Oregon will be the last state to end its requirement for a prescription for medicines containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. The Senate passed without amendment House Bill 2648 on a 27-2 vote Monday, June 7. Under it, such products still would be kept behind the store counter — and people 18 and older would have to show photo identification to purchase them. Although the bill has an emergency clause, the new requirements take effect...
Sandy, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Vaccination rate slowly creeps upward in Sandy area

About 44.2% of the total population in the 97055 ZIP code have been fully vaccinatedAs of Wednesday, June 2, 8,357 people, or 44.2% of the total population in the Sandy ZIP code of 97055, have been fully vaccinated. That said, the same ZIP code has reported 1,113 COVID-19 cases or 6,415 cases per 100,000 people this past week, an increase of 15 cases since last week. Vaccination rates vary greatly in the communities closest to Sandy. Here are the standings of the neighboring communities: • Welches (ZIP code 97067): 1,262 people of the 1,745 population are vaccinated, with...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Brown sets June 21 target to end COVID-19 limits in Oregon

Even as the pandemic remains a 'shadow,' governor expects state to 'fully open' if vaccination rates climb.Nearly all COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted in as early as just over two weeks, Gov. Kate Brown said Friday, June 4. The state is about 127,000 adults short of the goal of getting at least one shot of vaccine into 70% of eligible residents. Once the state crosses the threshold, Brown said she would lift masking, business capacity, event size, social distance and other limits that Oregonians have dealt with for more than a year. "We can fully reopen — we can all...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Clackamas County condemns Jim Crow, vaccine card comparison

Commissioner Mark Shull's resolution 'abhorrent and irresponsible' according to Chair Tootie SmithA firestorm of criticism was unleashed this week when a Clackamas County commissioner proposed a resolution that compared showing a COVID-19 vaccine card to the segregationist Jim Crow laws. Commissioner Mark Shull had drafted a resolution to block the state rule that a business must see someone's vaccine card before they can enter without a mask. Shull's resolution draft stated vaccine passports create conditions of a new "Jim Crow 2.0" but fellow commissioners, including Chair Tootie Smith, harshly criticized the comparison to laws that had legalized segregation and led...
PoliticsPosted by
Sandy Post

Legislature OKs $9.3 billion for schools after partisan debate

Amount is higher than Gov. Brown proposed six months ago; corporate kicker may boost it further.A two-year, $9.3 billion budget for state aid to public schools is on its way to Gov. Kate Brown after a partisan fight in the Oregon House. The House passed the budget Thursday, June 3, on a 36-20 vote, majority Democrats for and minority Republicans against, after Republicans failed to send it back to the Legislature's joint budget committee to add $300 million for the two years starting July 1. The extra money, and more, is likely to materialize anyway in a couple of months....
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

The Long Division: Oregon schools have long underserved Latino students and families; the pandemic made it worse.

Pamplin Media Group and its partners examine the impacts that COVID-19 had on schools, and we sought solutions.For the past several months, Pamplin Media Group has been examining K-12 public education in Oregon, specifically the gap between how well students of color are doing during the pandemic compared to their white classmates. With exceptions, the gap between those services — the long division based on race, as well as economic factors — grew worse during the months of distance learning forced by COVID-19. We also found several districts seeking solutions to this longstanding problem. Our series can be found online at Pamplin Projects. Among our findings: Some districts have turned to community organizations, such as the Latino Network, to supplement the classroom work. Others went door-to-door to find students who weren't participating in video conference classes. We found the 2020-21 cohort of kindergartners was far smaller than previous years, and a disproportionate share of families that didn't register their students were white. We took a look at the burgeoning enrollment of online public charter schools. And much more. Their stories are online now at Pamplin Projects. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Series: How COVID made a bad situation worse in Oregon's schools

Pamplin Media Group and its partners examine the impacts that COVID-19 had on schools, and we sought solutions.For the past several months, reporters with Pamplin Media Group has been examining K-12 public education in Oregon, specifically the gap between how well students of color are doing during the pandemic compared to their white classmates. With exceptions, the gap between those services — the division based on race, as well as economic factors — grew worse during the months of distance learning forced by COVID-19. Our new series, The Long Division, examines how the pandemic has impacted an educational system...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Legislature votes to continue to-go cocktails in Oregon

Service began as an economic lifeline for restaurants and bars during pandemic; new start date is Jan. 1.To-go cocktails in sealed containers, approved as an economic lifeline for restaurants and bars, may well become a permanent feature after the coronavirus pandemic under a bill that has cleared both houses of the Oregon Legislature. A 51-7 vote of the House on Tuesday, June 1, sent Senate Bill 317 to Gov. Kate Brown. It originated during a third special session of the Legislature on Dec. 21. But that law is set to expire 60 days after Brown rescinds her pandemic emergency orders,...
Sandy, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

ARPA investments flow into House District 52 communities

$14.7 million in funds proposed for maintenance, repairs to Sandy Wastewater Station.On March 11, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) into law to address effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health and the economy. Of the $1.9 trillion budgeted toward this effort, $2 million are now earmarked to aid communities in House District 52. House District 52 Rep. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) announced the funding proposals for Hood River, Clackamas and Multnomah counties Tuesday, June 1. "This session, we will address three of the most crucial issues my constituents reach out to me...
Sandy, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Historians mourn loss of Cherryville Post Office

Sandy museum staff seeks photos, info on historical landmark after it burned May 27.A piece of Mount Hood history was lost Thursday, May 27, when the Cherryville Post Office burned down. The Sandy Historical Museum posted the unfortunate news on its Facebook page this week. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. According to the book "Sandy Pioneers, Early Settlers and Barlow Road Days," the first Cherryville Post Office was located on Badger Creek off North Baty Road. A meeting by local residents to name the post office is what led to the naming of the...
Marion County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Lawmakers grind their way toward 'sine die'

With two dozen days are left in the 2021 session, a frenzy of activity expected to move legislation."Sine die is imminent," declared Senate President Peter Courtney on Tuesday, using one of the secret decoder ring-needed terms of the Oregon Legislature. Translation: We're almost through for 2021. But not so close you can't pop a last-minute bill into the hopper, which Courtney did Tuesday morning, June 1, with a bill to ban horse racing in Oregon. With just 25 days left before the Oregon constitution requires the Legislature to shut down the 2021 session, Courtney's dual actions reflected the frenzy of...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Oregon legislature makes noose display an intimidation crime

Oregon House clears bill on 54-0 vote; three Republicans fail to respond to roll call despite repeated attempts. Gov. Kate Brown's signature is all that is required to classify the display of a noose — the symbol of lynching Blacks — as a crime of intimidation in Oregon. The House passed Senate Bill 398 without amendment on a 54-0 vote on Tuesday, June 1. The display would be a Class A misdemeanor if intended to intimidate a person or threaten someone with bodily harm. Maximum penalties are one year in jail and a $6,250 fine. The bill was drafted to...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Embattled leader moves to Clackamas Education Service District

Oregon City Superintendent Larry Didway, under investigation by state officials, lands top job in countywide groupOregon City Superintendent Larry Didway will become the new leader of the Clackamas Education Service District on July 1, the CESD Board announced at its May 26 meeting. According to the new three-year contract, Didway will make $205,750 annually in the position replacing retiring CESD Superintendent Jada Rupley to lead the district providing various administrative services like printing and background checks for 10 school districts throughout Clackamas County. Didway is making $169,582 annually in his current position, having received a 3% raise in July 2020,...