EpimAb Biotherapeutics Appoints Jerry Su, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

biospace.com
 21 days ago

“Since he joined EpimAb, Jerry contributed significantly to the organizational growth of EpimAb by successfully completing our fully functional CMC development and manufacturing facility in Suzhou BioBay ahead of plan,” said Dr. Chengbin Wu, founder and CEO of EpimAb Biotherapeutics. “We are delighted to promote Jerry to this new role and look forward to his continued contribution and leadership in driving manufacturing strategy as we rapidly advance our pipeline of novel bispecific antibodies.”

www.biospace.com
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
