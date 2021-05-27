EpimAb Biotherapeutics Appoints Jerry Su, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Twelve Bio, a gene-editing company pioneering the therapeutic application of CRISPR-Cas12 medicines, today announced the appointment of Gita Dittmar, DVM, as independent Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Dittmar is an industry veteran with more than 20 years' tenure in the biotechnology industry in business development, strategy, and general management positions in the US and Europe. As Executive Chairman, she will take an active role in the operational leadership as well as the scientific and corporate development of the company as it seeks to expand the potential of the next generation of CRISPR-Cas-based gene-editing in the development of therapeutics for severe diseases. Dr. Christian Schetter, previously Chairman, will remain on the Board as a director representing founding investor Arix Bioscience.