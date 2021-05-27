Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CVS Health announces sweepstakes to encourage vaccinations and thank customers

By Macomb Daily Staff
The Oakland Press
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and a trip to Bermuda are among the prizes that vaccinated people could win. It was announced today that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win from thousands of fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

www.theoaklandpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Vaccinations#Sweepstakes#Europe#Cvs Health#Super Bowl Lvi#Cdc#Norwegian#Procter Gamble#Platinum#Grand Prize#Diamond#Cvs Pharmacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
POTUSABC30 Fresno

Walgreens giving out $25 in rewards cash for customers getting vaccinated in store

Starting Tuesday, customers getting a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will also get $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards. According to the retailer, the rewards will be available right after vaccination for customers with myWalgreens rewards accounts. People without a myWalgreens account can choose instead to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card.
Sequoyah County, OKsequoyahcountytimes.com

Officials encourage vaccinations

In Sequoyah County, there were 6 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, according to information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although numbers have clearly dropped from the same time as last year, health officials, state and tribal leaders are...
Industryhealthleadersmedia.com

CVS Health and Walgreens regain lost momentum thanks to immunization drive

With CEOs under fire, CVS Health and Walgreens Boots were struggling before the pandemic as the drugstore chains were battling the emerging competition from Amazon. The health crisis would threaten their comeback, the two companies warned last year as COVID-19 swept across the U.S. “A few years ago, they were a mess,” the Wall Street Journal quoted Ari Singh, an analyst at mutual-fund giant Neuberger Berman as saying.
Businessdrugstorenews.com

George Coleman to depart CVS Health

“I'm writing to inform you that I am leaving CVS Health in early July. It’s not an easy decision, but it’s a decision driven by my heart. Many of you are familiar with my story. Three years ago I married my wife, an Italian citizen,” Coleman wrote in a letter. “Despite our best attempts, we’ve been unable to consistently live together in the United States. We’ve spent the last three years hopping back and forth across the Atlantic for extended stays and visits, but we’re married and want to be with each other every day. One of the silver linings of the pandemic was that I was able to work from Europe and shift my workday to accommodate an East Coast schedule, but that’s not a sustainable approach to balancing my personal and professional life.”
RetailBusiness Insider

CVS Pharmacy Announces Update To ExtraCare Rewards Program

(RTTNews) - CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (CVS), said that its free ExtraCare Rewards loyalty program is paying 2% back in ExtraBucks rewards moments after nearly every transaction, rather than being paid out on a quarterly basis. Beginning in July, the 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards that...
HealthZDNet

Over a billion records belonging to CVS Health exposed online

In another example of misconfigured cloud services impacting security, over a billion records belonging to CVS Health have been exposed online. On Thursday, WebsitePlanet, together with researcher Jeremiah Fowler, revealed the discovery of an online database belonging to CVS Health. The database was not password-protected and had no form of authentication in place to prevent unauthorized entry.
Public Healthruralradio.com

Public Health Encouraging COVID Vaccinations as Statewide Pace Slows

Public Health advocates continue to encourage COVID vaccinations, with the pace of shot distributions slowing across Nebraska as the state approaches having 70% of its adult population vaccinated with at least one dose. Here in our region, Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel noted Monday that new cases locally...
Los Angeles County, CAavdailynews.com

New Vaccination Sweepstakes Begins Tomorrow

Beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 18 through next Thursday, June 24 at County-run vaccination sites, participating LA City sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older coming to get their first vaccine or who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win one of three prizes: two 17-ticket packages to see Pepe Aguilar at the Staples Center this November, and one VIP Experience for 20 people at Universal Studios Hollywood. Official rules and participating site locations will be posted on the Los Angeles County Vaccination Sweepstakes page online tomorrow. The Clippers, the Rams, or the Chargers season tickets vaccination sweepstakes is currently in effect through the end of the day today.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

County Health Officials Continue to Encourage Residents to Get Vaccinated; Video Produced by Collaboration Council Highlights Continued Public Health Measures Needed

A new video, produced by the Montgomery County Collaboration Council for Children, Youth and Families, features messages from Dr. Travis Gayles, County health officer and others that explain the importance of being vaccinated and how vaccines provide protection from serious illness and hospitalization. The video also explains the importance of continuing public health practices such as handwashing to help ensure the public’s safety as the community continues to reopen.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

4.7M Covid Shots Boost Rite Aid Sales

Rite Aid administered 4.7 million vaccines against Covid-19 in the drugstore chain’s fiscal first quarter, boosting sales. Rite Aid said Thursday sales rose 2% to nearly $6.2 billion in the quarter ended May 29 compared to $6 billion in the year-ago period. Rite Aid reported a loss of $13 million, which narrowed due to improving retail pharmacy performance, from a loss of $63 million in the year-ago period as the company invests in new flagship stores.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Walgreens now Offering $25 Incentive for People to get Vaccinated

Walgreens is now offering an incentive for anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at one of their locations. Starting Tuesday, the drugstore chain will give $25 in store credit to those who get inoculated against the virus. The Walgreens Cash reward will be available immediately following the shot for those...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

UVA Health Experts encouraging parents to get their 12+ children the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at the University of Virginia’s Medical Center are continuing to encourage all kids ages twelve and up to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “We are aware of at least four million cases of COVID around the country in the pediatric populations, it’s likely an underrepresentation of the true number of children that have been infected,” UVA Pediatric Infection Disease Specialist Dr. Debbie-Ann Shirley said.